Claude code hosting
Deploy Claude Code Faster with Full Control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From CA$ 5.59 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the plan that fits your Claude Code setup with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, clear pricing, and peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
CA$ 26.49
CA$ 5.59 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 268.32 (regular price CA$ 1,271.52). Renews at CA$ 23.69/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
CA$ 39.09
CA$ 11.19 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for CA$ 537.12 (regular price CA$ 1,876.32). Renews at CA$ 36.29/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Host Claude Code with Ease
Deploy Claude Code quickly on a platform built for speed and simplicity. Get the performance you need for development workflows, with managed hosting that handles the setup, updates, and server maintenance for you. Scale your environment as your projects grow, while keeping uptime high and operations straightforward. It’s an easy way to run Claude Code with less overhead and more time to focus on building.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Claude code hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Claude code hosting services.
What is Claude Code hosting?
Claude Code hosting is a server setup optimized for running Claude Code workflows, automations, and related developer tools reliably with the resources they need.
How is Claude Code hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you general-purpose server access, while Claude Code hosting is configured for Claude Code use cases with simpler setup and a more focused environment for developers.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository during setup and deploy your code securely without making it public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans include defined resources and traffic allowances. If you need more capacity, you can upgrade your plan instead of dealing with surprise overage fees.
Can Hostinger help me migrate or set up Claude Code hosting?
Yes. You can start from a fresh setup or migrate an existing project, and our onboarding guides help you get running faster.