RStudio Server is the web-based version of the RStudio IDE, the most widely used development environment for the R programming language. It runs entirely in a browser, giving data scientists, statisticians, and researchers the same feature-rich R environment they would have on a local desktop â€” script editor, console, plot viewer, package manager, and environment inspector â€” without requiring R or RStudio to be installed on each user's machine.

Self-hosting RStudio Server on a VPS gives your team a persistent R environment backed by dedicated CPU and memory. Analyses, package installations, and large datasets stay on the server rather than consuming local machine resources, making it practical to run compute-intensive R workloads from any device.