Deploy QloApps in one click installation.
Open-source hotel management and reservation system with a property management system, booking engine, and hotel website.
Choose a VPS plan for QloApps
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with QloApps
QloApps is a free, open-source hotel commerce platform that combines a Property Management System, a direct booking engine, and a customer-facing hotel website in a single installation. Hoteliers can manage room inventory, rates, taxes, and reservations from one dashboard while accepting bookings directly on their own site without paying commission to third-party portals.
Self-hosting QloApps on your own VPS keeps guest data, payment records, and reservation history under your full control, removes per-booking fees common with hosted reservation services, and lets you tailor the booking flow, theme, and back-office to match how your property actually operates.
Key features of QloApps
Direct booking engine
Accept reservations directly on your hotel website with real-time availability, rate plans, and instant confirmations â€” no commission to third-party portals.
Property management
Manage rooms, room types, rate plans, seasonal pricing, taxes, and inventory from a single back office built around real hotel workflows.
Multi-hotel support
Run several properties from one installation with per-hotel rooms, rates, staff permissions, and consolidated reporting across the group.
Built-in hotel website
Ship a customer-facing hotel website with room listings, gallery, reviews, and contact pages out of the box â€” no separate CMS to maintain.
Modules and add-ons
Extend booking flows with payment gateways, channel managers, and marketing modules from the QloApps marketplace without modifying core code.
Multi-language and currency
Serve international guests with native multi-language and multi-currency support, configurable per market from the admin dashboard.
Why run QloApps on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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