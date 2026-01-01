Up to 70% off for PrivateGPT

Deploy PrivateGPT in one click installation.

Self-hosted RAG engine that lets you chat with your private documents using local LLMs — no data leaves your server.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$18.19/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy PrivateGPT in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for PrivateGPT

70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with PrivateGPT

PrivateGPT is an open-source RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) platform for querying your own documents using local large language models. Upload files and ask questions against them — the system retrieves the most relevant passages and uses a local LLM to generate accurate, cited answers without sending any data to external APIs or cloud services.

This deployment uses Ollama to run inference entirely on CPU, making it practical on any VPS without a GPU. On first launch, Ollama automatically downloads Llama 3.1 8B and a text embedding model — no HuggingFace account or API key required. Subsequent starts are fast. Self-hosting keeps your documents, queries, and conversation history on infrastructure you fully control.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of PrivateGPT

100% private by design

All inference runs locally via Ollama — documents, queries, and responses never touch external APIs or cloud services.

Document ingestion

Upload PDFs, text files, spreadsheets, and more; the system chunks and embeds them into a local vector store for semantic retrieval.

RAG-powered answers

Each response retrieves the most relevant document passages first, grounding answers in your actual content rather than hallucinated knowledge.

Multiple query modes

Switch between RAG chat, full document search, plain LLM chat, and summarization from the same interface without reconfiguring anything.

GPU-free inference

Runs entirely on CPU via Ollama — no GPU or CUDA required, making it deployable on any standard VPS plan.

Built-in web UI

Gradio-based interface for uploading documents, asking questions, and managing ingested files — no separate frontend to install.

Why run PrivateGPT on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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