Deploy Pgweb in one click installation.
Lightweight web-based PostgreSQL browser with zero dependencies for instant database exploration from any modern browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Pgweb
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pgweb
Pgweb is a modern, cross-platform PostgreSQL database browser built with Go and distributed as a single binary with zero external dependencies. It provides a clean web interface for browsing schemas, running custom SQL queries, and exporting data â€” without the complexity of traditional database management suites.
Deploying Pgweb on your VPS gives your entire team a centralized, always-accessible database browser secured behind HTTP basic authentication. It runs alongside your PostgreSQL instances on a private network, providing safe ad-hoc query access without exposing raw database credentials to developers.
Key features of Pgweb
Zero Dependencies
Single binary deployment means you can start browsing PostgreSQL databases in seconds with no runtime libraries or system packages required.
Multi-Session Support
Connect to and switch between multiple PostgreSQL databases simultaneously, making it easy to compare data across environments.
Data Export
Export table and query results directly to CSV, JSON, or XML for analysis in spreadsheets and business intelligence tools.
SSH Tunnel Connections
Connect securely to remote databases over SSH tunnels without exposing PostgreSQL ports publicly or modifying firewall rules.
Query History
Automatically tracks previously executed statements so you can quickly recall and reuse complex queries without retyping them.
Why run Pgweb on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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