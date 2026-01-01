Deploy Perplexica in one-click installation.
Privacy-focused AI search engine that combines internet knowledge with local LLMs and delivers cited answers without tracking your queries.
Choose a VPS plan for Perplexica
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Perplexica
Perplexica is an open-source AI-powered answering engine that runs entirely on your own hardware. It searches the web and synthesizes accurate answers with cited sources, supporting both local LLMs via Ollama and cloud providers such as OpenAI, Claude, and Groq â€” so you choose the model that fits your privacy and performance requirements.
Self-hosting Perplexica keeps every search query private on your server. Unlike cloud-based AI search products, there is no usage tracking, no query logging by third parties, and no subscription fees â€” just fast, cited answers under your full control.
Key features of Perplexica
Cited AI Answers
Every response includes source links so you can verify information and dive deeper without blindly trusting AI-generated content.
Local LLM Support
Connect Ollama to run open-source models entirely on your hardware with zero data sent to external services.
Multi-Provider Flexibility
Switch between OpenAI, Claude, Groq, and other cloud providers from a single interface to balance cost and capability.
Complete Search Privacy
All queries stay on your VPS â€” no search history shared with ad networks or analytics platforms tracking your behavior.
Why run Perplexica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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