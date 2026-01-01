Deploy Paisa in one-click installation.
Open-source personal finance tracker using double-entry accounting for complete visibility into assets, expenses, and net worth.
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What you can build with Paisa
Paisa is a self-hosted personal finance tracker built on the double-entry accounting model. It gives you a precise, complete picture of your finances â€” assets, liabilities, income, expenses, and net worth â€” tracked using plain-text journal files that you own entirely. Unlike cloud-based finance apps, all your data stays on your own server with no subscription fees and no third party accessing your financial records.
The web interface transforms your accounting journal into interactive dashboards: expense breakdowns by category, asset allocation charts, retirement goal projections, and investment return tracking for mutual funds and stocks. Multi-currency support handles finances spread across different countries or asset classes.
Key features of Paisa
Double-entry accounting
Every transaction is recorded with matching debit and credit entries, giving you mathematically precise tracking that catches errors automatically.
Net worth dashboard
A single view aggregates all assets and liabilities over time, showing how your overall financial position changes month by month.
Investment return tracking
Track mutual fund and stock performance with XIRR calculations so you always know the actual annualized return on each holding.
Budget vs actual analysis
Compare planned spending against real expenses by category to identify where your money actually goes versus where you planned to spend it.
Plain-text data files
All financial data is stored in human-readable journal files you can edit, version-control, and back up independently of the application.
Why run Paisa on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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