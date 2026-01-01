Opengist is a self-hosted pastebin that stores every snippet as a real Git repository. Unlike database-backed paste tools, each gist is fully cloneable â€” users can push updates, view the full commit history, and collaborate via standard Git commands over HTTP or SSH. A clean web interface provides syntax highlighting, full-text search, and public, private, and unlisted visibility modes for each snippet.

Hosting Opengist on your VPS gives you full ownership of your code snippets and pastes without sharing them with third-party services. SQLite is used by default with no additional database container required. The first user to register becomes the administrator with access to instance-wide settings and user management.