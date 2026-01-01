Deploy OpenEMR in one click installation.
Open-source electronic health records and medical practice management system used by clinics and healthcare providers worldwide.
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What you can build with OpenEMR
OpenEMR is the world's most widely adopted open-source electronic health records (EHR) and medical practice management system. Built for small clinics to large healthcare organizations, it provides a complete suite of tools for patient registration, clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, and reporting â€” all within a single self-hosted platform.
Self-hosting OpenEMR on your own VPS gives you full control over sensitive patient data, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and keeping medical records on infrastructure you own. With no per-user licensing fees and an active global community, OpenEMR is a proven alternative to expensive proprietary EHR systems.
Key features of OpenEMR
Patient records management
Store and retrieve complete patient histories including demographics, medical history, lab results, prescriptions, and clinical notes in a structured record.
Appointment scheduling
Manage provider calendars, patient appointments, and recurring visits with a multi-resource scheduler that handles multiple practitioners and locations.
Billing and coding
Generate insurance claims with ICD-10 and CPT coding support, track payments, and manage remittances to reduce billing administrative overhead.
Clinical decision support
Surface drug interaction warnings, allergy alerts, and preventive care reminders at the point of care to support safer clinical decisions.
E-prescribing and labs
Send prescriptions electronically to pharmacies and receive structured lab results directly into patient records without manual re-entry.
Why run OpenEMR on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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