Deploy OpenClaw in one click installation.
Personal AI assistant running on your own VPS with unified control across WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, and more.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenClaw
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenClaw
OpenClaw is a self-hosted personal AI assistant platform that connects to the messaging channels you already use â€” WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Google Chat, Signal, iMessage, and Microsoft Teams â€” through a single gateway running on your own infrastructure. Unlike cloud-based assistants, OpenClaw keeps all conversations, context, and data under your control while remaining always available across every platform.
The gateway architecture supports multiple AI model providers including Anthropic Claude and OpenAI, so you choose the model that fits each task. Voice capabilities, browser automation, and an extensible skills platform mean OpenClaw can handle everything from quick message replies to complex automated workflows.
Key features of OpenClaw
Multi-Channel Messaging
One assistant reachable across WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, and 10+ other platforms from a single gateway.
Multiple AI Providers
Switch between Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, and other models depending on the task at hand.
Voice & Browser Control
Always-on Talk Mode and dedicated Chrome automation enable voice interactions and web-based task execution.
Interactive Canvas
Agent-driven visual workspaces let the assistant render rich interactive interfaces beyond plain text replies.
Extensible Skills Platform
Add bundled, managed, or custom workspace-level skills to expand what your assistant can do without rebuilding from scratch.
Why run OpenClaw on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.