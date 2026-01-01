OneTimeSecret lets you share sensitive information â€” passwords, API keys, private messages â€” through links that self-destruct after a single view. Once the recipient opens the link, the secret is permanently deleted from the server, leaving no trace behind.

Self-hosting OneTimeSecret on your own VPS means shared secrets never touch third-party infrastructure. You control the encryption, retention policies, and access logs, making it ideal for teams that handle credentials, customer data, or any information too sensitive for email or chat.