OliveTin is a small self-hosted Go service that turns predefined shell commands into safe, click-to-run buttons in a web UI. The administrator describes each action in a YAML config file â€” name, icon, command, optional arguments, optional confirmation dialog â€” and OliveTin renders them as a tidy dashboard that anyone with access can invoke without touching a terminal.

Self-hosting OliveTin on your own VPS gives non-technical household members, junior teammates, or kiosk-style touchscreens a controlled subset of operations they can run safely â€” restart a stuck service, send a wake-on-lan packet, refresh a Plex library, kick off a backup â€” without handing over SSH credentials or exposing arbitrary command execution. Because OliveTin only runs commands you have explicitly declared, the blast radius stays bounded by the YAML config.