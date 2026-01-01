Deploy nopCommerce in one click installation.
Open-source ASP.NET e-commerce platform powering thousands of online stores with a full-featured admin panel and 1,700+ marketplace extensions.
Choose a VPS plan for nopCommerce
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with nopCommerce
nopCommerce is the world's most downloaded .NET-based e-commerce platform, trusted by thousands of businesses for running online stores of every size. Built on ASP.NET Core, it ships a feature-complete admin panel for managing products, orders, customers, discounts, and shipping, and supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server out of the box.
The platform's open architecture supports thousands of plugins and themes from the nopCommerce marketplace, letting merchants extend their stores without modifying core code. Self-hosting on your own VPS means zero transaction fees, full control over customer data, and no per-sale charges regardless of revenue volume.
Key features of nopCommerce
Full admin panel
Manage products, categories, orders, customers, discounts, and shipping rules from a single comprehensive admin dashboard.
Multi-store support
Run multiple independent storefronts from a single nopCommerce installation, each with its own catalog, pricing, and theme.
Marketplace plugin ecosystem
Extend your store with payment gateways, shipping carriers, ERP integrations, and custom themes from 1,700+ marketplace extensions.
International selling
Built-in multi-currency, multi-language, and tax management make it straightforward to sell to customers in any country.
SEO and marketing tools
Built-in SEO features, abandoned cart recovery, loyalty points, and promotional pricing tools drive traffic and repeat purchases.
Why run nopCommerce on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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