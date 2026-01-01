Deploy Morphic in one click installation.
Open-source AI search engine that delivers generative, cited answers instead of lists of links.
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What you can build with Morphic
Morphic is an open-source AI-powered search engine that combines large language models with real-time web search to produce structured, source-cited answers. Instead of a ranked list of links, Morphic reads and synthesizes web content so users get a direct response with references they can verify. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local Ollama models, letting you choose the AI backend that fits your needs.
Self-hosting Morphic keeps every search query and conversation history on your own server. This deployment bundles SearXNG as the search backend, so no external search API subscription is required â€” just an AI provider key and your VPS.
Key features of Morphic
Generative cited answers
Morphic synthesizes information from multiple sources and presents a structured answer with inline citations, so users can read and verify every claim.
Multi-provider AI support
Switch between OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, or a local Ollama instance without changing the interface â€” just update your API key.
Persistent chat history
Every search conversation is saved to PostgreSQL, so users can return to previous threads, continue follow-up questions, and share results via link.
Bundled private search
SearXNG is included as the web search backend, meaning no search API subscription is needed and queries never reach commercial search providers.
Follow-up questions
Morphic supports multi-turn conversations within a search thread, allowing users to refine, expand, or redirect any answer without starting over.
Why run Morphic on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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