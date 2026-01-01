Deploy Matomo in one click installation.
Leading open-source web analytics platform trusted by 1 million+ websites with full data ownership and GDPR compliance.
Choose a VPS plan for Matomo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Matomo
Matomo is the world's leading open-source web analytics platform, used by over 1 million websites in 190+ countries. As a privacy-first alternative to Google Analytics, it provides detailed visitor analytics, conversion tracking, heatmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing while keeping 100% of your data on your own infrastructure. No third parties receive your visitor data, and tracking remains accurate even when ad blockers would block cloud analytics scripts.
Self-hosting Matomo on your VPS means unlimited websites, no per-visitor fees, and full compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and other data residency regulations â€” making it the analytics platform of choice for organizations that cannot send visitor data to external vendors.
Key features of Matomo
Full Data Ownership
All visitor data stays on your infrastructure â€” no third-party sharing, no ad network profiling, and no vendor access to your analytics.
GDPR Compliance
Built-in privacy controls, consent management, and data anonymization tools make regulatory compliance straightforward.
Conversion Tracking
Measure goals, funnels, and attribution across your entire visitor journey to understand what drives conversions.
Heatmaps & Session Recordings
See where users click, scroll, and hesitate with visual heatmaps and recorded browsing sessions.
E-commerce Analytics
Track revenue, product performance, cart abandonment, and customer lifetime value with dedicated e-commerce reports.
Unlimited Websites
Track as many websites as you need from a single Matomo instance with no per-site fees or plan upgrades.
Why run Matomo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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