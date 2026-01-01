Maintenant is an open-source unified monitoring tool that replaces several self-hosted tools at once. Drop a single container and it auto-discovers every workload on your host, tracking container state, resource usage, HTTP and TCP endpoints, TLS certificates, image updates, and network security risks from one Go-powered dashboard.

Designed for self-hosters and small teams, Maintenant ships as a single binary backed by SQLite, with no external database or log shipper required. It deliberately ships without built-in authentication and is intended to sit behind your existing reverse proxy, so you keep one identity layer across your stack while owning every metric, log line, and alert without per-host or per-metric pricing.