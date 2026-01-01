Deploy Logto in one-click installation.
Comprehensive identity and authentication platform with OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and enterprise SSO support.
Choose a VPS plan for Logto
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Logto
Logto is a modern identity and access management platform that provides complete authentication infrastructure for web, mobile, and API applications. It implements OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML out of the box, with pre-built sign-in UI components, social login integrations, MFA, and role-based access control â€” so teams can add production-grade auth without building it from scratch.
Self-hosting Logto on your VPS gives you unlimited users at a fixed cost, full data sovereignty over credentials and session data, and the flexibility to meet data residency or compliance requirements that third-party auth services cannot satisfy.
Key features of Logto
OAuth 2.0 & OIDC
Industry-standard protocols for securing applications and APIs without writing custom authentication logic.
Social Login Integrations
Add Google, GitHub, Microsoft, and dozens of other social providers to any application with minimal configuration.
Multi-Factor Authentication
Protect accounts with TOTP, SMS, and email OTP multi-factor authentication and passwordless login flows.
Role-Based Access Control
Define roles, permissions, and scopes to control exactly what each user or application can access.
Organization Management
Support multi-tenant SaaS applications with built-in organization and team structures with per-org SSO.
Why run Logto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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