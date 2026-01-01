LocalAI is a free, open-source alternative to the OpenAI API that runs entirely on your own infrastructure. It implements the OpenAI REST API specification, so any application built for OpenAI â€” LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, and hundreds of others â€” can switch to LocalAI by changing a single endpoint URL with no code modifications required. It supports language models via llama.cpp, image generation via Stable Diffusion, and audio transcription via Whisper, all served from one container with a built-in model gallery and chat UI.

Self-hosting LocalAI means your prompts, responses, and generated content never leave your server. There are no per-token costs, no rate limits, and no dependency on third-party API availability â€” making it practical for privacy-sensitive workloads and cost-conscious production deployments.