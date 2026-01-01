Deploy Local Deep Research in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI research assistant that runs iterative deep research workflows using cloud LLM providers.
Choose a VPS plan for Local Deep Research
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Local Deep Research
Local Deep Research is an open-source AI research assistant with over 7,200 GitHub stars that runs multi-step research workflows on your own infrastructure. It plans queries, gathers sources across the web, follows up on gaps, and produces cited reports â€” the same pattern as commercial deep research products, but with full control over which model and which search engines do the work.
This deployment connects Local Deep Research to your preferred cloud LLM provider â€” OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint â€” and ships with SearXNG as a privacy-respecting search backend, so research queries and aggregated sources stay on your VPS while model inference runs against the frontier provider of your choice.
Key features of Local Deep Research
Iterative deep research
Plans queries, follows up on gaps, and aggregates sources into structured reports with citations rather than single-shot answers.
Cloud LLM providers
Works with OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, and any OpenAI-compatible endpoint â€” switch providers and models from the web UI without restarting the container.
Private search backend
Ships with SearXNG so research queries are aggregated from dozens of search engines without exposing them to commercial trackers.
Your data stays put
Research history, generated reports, and configuration live on your VPS â€” only model inference calls leave the server, encrypted in transit to your chosen provider.
Cited, exportable reports
Every claim is linked back to its source so reports can be reviewed, verified, and exported for downstream use.
Web-based configuration
Model providers, API keys, and search settings are managed through the built-in settings page â€” no editing config files on the server.
Why run Local Deep Research on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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