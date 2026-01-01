Deploy LLDAP in one click installation.
Lightweight authentication server providing an opinionated, simplified LDAP backend for self-hosted applications.
Choose a VPS plan for LLDAP
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LLDAP
LLDAP is a lightweight, opinionated authentication server that exposes a standard LDAP interface backed by a friendly web admin UI. Where traditional LDAP setups require hundreds of pages of schema, ACLs, and slapd configuration, LLDAP ships sane defaults out of the box: predefined user/group/email schemas, a graphical user manager, and a single binary that starts in milliseconds.
Self-hosting LLDAP on your VPS gives you a single source of truth for user accounts across every self-hosted application that speaks LDAP â€” Nextcloud, Vaultwarden, Authelia, Jellyfin, Gitea, Grafana, and dozens more â€” without the operational overhead of OpenLDAP. Users live in one place, password changes propagate everywhere, and groups control access centrally.
Key features of LLDAP
LDAP for the rest of us
Standards-compliant LDAP server with sensible defaults so apps that expect OpenLDAP just work, without the schema and ACL maintenance burden.
Web admin UI
Manage users, groups, and memberships through a graphical interface â€” no ldif files, no command-line ldapadd, no schema editing.
Single source of truth
Every self-hosted app reads from one user database, so password changes, deactivations, and group membership updates apply everywhere at once.
GraphQL admin API
Automate provisioning and group management via a typed GraphQL API in addition to the standard LDAP bind/search interface.
Password reset workflow
Built-in email-based password reset flow for end users so admins do not become a help desk for forgotten passwords.
Tiny footprint
Single Rust binary with SQLite persistence uses minimal CPU and RAM, leaving headroom on the VPS for the apps that actually need it.
Why run LLDAP on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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