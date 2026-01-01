Deploy Lightdash in one click installation.
Open-source BI platform built around dbt that turns your data models into dashboards and charts instantly.
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What you can build with Lightdash
Lightdash is an open-source business intelligence platform designed to work natively with dbt (data build tool). Instead of rebuilding metric definitions inside a BI tool, Lightdash reads your existing dbt models, tests, and documentation to auto-generate an exploration interface and metrics layer â€” keeping analytics logic version-controlled in code where it belongs. Teams can build dashboards, run ad-hoc queries, and schedule report deliveries without duplicating the work already done in their dbt project.
Unlike general-purpose BI tools, Lightdash's source-of-truth approach means that when a dbt model changes, all charts built on it update automatically. Self-hosting Lightdash gives analytics teams full control over their data infrastructure without routing query results through third-party cloud platforms.
Key features of Lightdash
dbt-native metrics layer
Lightdash reads existing dbt models, tests, and YAML documentation to generate an exploration UI, eliminating the need to redefine metrics in a separate BI tool.
Ad-hoc SQL explorer
Run ad-hoc queries against your data warehouse directly from the browser, with column definitions and test results pulled automatically from dbt metadata.
Scheduled report delivery
Configure recurring dashboard snapshots delivered to email or Slack on a schedule, keeping stakeholders updated without manual exports or downloads.
AI data copilot
Ask questions about your data in natural language and get chart suggestions powered by the metrics layer already defined in your dbt project.
Version-controlled analytics
Analytics definitions live in dbt code alongside your data models, making chart and metric changes reviewable, diffable, and deployable through standard Git workflows.
Why run Lightdash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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