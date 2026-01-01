Deploy Langfuse in one-click installation.
Open-source LLM engineering platform for tracing, evaluating, and improving AI applications in production.
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What you can build with Langfuse
Langfuse is an open-source LLM engineering platform that gives teams complete visibility into their AI applications. It captures detailed traces of every LLM call, retrieval operation, and agent action, making it straightforward to debug failures, measure latency, and understand costs across your entire AI pipeline. With integrations for LangChain, LlamaIndex, Haystack, and direct SDKs for Python and TypeScript, Langfuse works with virtually every AI framework and model provider.
Self-hosting Langfuse keeps all your application data â€” prompts, model inputs, outputs, and evaluation results â€” on infrastructure you control. That matters when your AI applications handle sensitive documents, customer data, or proprietary business logic that cannot leave your environment.
Key features of Langfuse
Distributed Tracing
Capture the full execution tree of every LLM call, tool use, retrieval, and agent step to pinpoint failures and latency bottlenecks.
Prompt Management
Version and collaborate on prompts in one place, with server-side caching to minimize model latency across all deployments.
Evaluation Pipelines
Score responses using LLM-as-a-judge, user feedback, or manual labeling to systematically measure and improve output quality.
Dataset Management
Build test sets and benchmarks from production traces to validate changes before deploying updated prompts or models.
LLM Playground
Interactively test and compare prompt configurations against any supported model without touching application code.
Framework Integrations
Native integrations with LangChain, LlamaIndex, Haystack, and 100+ LLMs via LiteLLM for drop-in instrumentation.
Why run Langfuse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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