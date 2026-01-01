Langflow is an open-source low-code platform that lets developers and teams build AI-powered applications through a visual canvas. Connect LLMs, vector databases, APIs, and data sources by dragging and dropping components â€” no boilerplate code required. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and locally hosted models, making it straightforward to build chatbots, RAG pipelines, and multi-agent workflows.

Hosting Langflow on your own VPS keeps AI workflows and conversation data on infrastructure you control, eliminating vendor lock-in and ensuring sensitive documents processed through RAG pipelines never leave your environment. This template includes PostgreSQL for reliable persistence of flows, users, and application state.