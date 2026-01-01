Deploy LakeFS in one-click installation.
Open-source Git-like version control for your data lake, bringing branching and committing to object storage.
Choose a VPS plan for LakeFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LakeFS
LakeFS is an open-source data versioning platform that applies Git-like workflows to data lakes. It enables teams to create branches for isolated data experimentation, commit reproducible snapshots, and merge changes atomically â€” all without duplicating data. LakeFS works natively with AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and Google Cloud Storage while exposing a fully S3-compatible API so existing tools require no modification.
Self-hosting LakeFS on your VPS gives data and ML teams full control over their data versioning infrastructure. Whether you need reproducible machine learning experiments, safe staging environments for ETL pipelines, or the ability to roll back bad data ingestion, LakeFS brings the same confidence to data operations that Git brings to code.
Key features of LakeFS
Git-like data branching
Create isolated data branches for experimentation or staging without duplicating objects, using zero-copy branching backed by metadata only.
Reproducible commits
Commit data snapshots at any point so machine learning experiments and pipeline runs can be reproduced exactly from a known data state.
Atomic merges
Merge data branches back to main atomically, ensuring downstream consumers always see a consistent and complete dataset.
S3-compatible API
LakeFS exposes a fully S3-compatible endpoint, so Spark, Pandas, and other tools connect without any code changes.
Data rollback
Instantly revert to any previous commit to recover from accidental deletions or bad data ingestion in seconds.
Why run LakeFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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