Up to 70% off for Kill Bill

Deploy Kill Bill in one click installation.

Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS, marketplaces, and usage-based businesses.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$9.09/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Kill Bill in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Kill Bill

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
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Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$27.19
CAN$9.09/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
CAN$34.19
CAN$12.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$59.99
CAN$18.19/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$103.29
CAN$36.29/mo
Choose plan
Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Kill Bill

Kill Bill is a battle-tested open-source billing and payment platform used in production by companies processing millions of invoices a month. It handles the entire monetization stack â€” catalog management, subscriptions, recurring invoicing, taxes, and payment routing â€” through a pluggable architecture that lets you mix and match payment gateways, tax engines, and analytics providers without rewriting business logic.

Self-hosting Kill Bill keeps customer payment metadata, subscription history, and pricing rules under your full control, with no per-transaction fees or vendor lock-in. The included Kaui admin UI gives finance and support teams a web console for accounts, invoices, refunds, and plan changes without writing a single API call.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Kill Bill

Subscription engine

Model trials, fixed-term contracts, blended pricing, and complex catalog upgrades and downgrades with proration handled automatically.

Payment gateway plugins

Route charges through Stripe, Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, and dozens of other providers using interchangeable payment plugins.

Invoicing and dunning

Generate invoices on schedule, retry failed payments with configurable dunning rules, and recover revenue without writing custom scripts.

Kaui admin console

Browse accounts, refund payments, edit subscriptions, and inspect invoices through a dedicated web UI built for support and finance teams.

REST API and plugins

Full REST API plus a Java/Ruby plugin SDK let you integrate Kill Bill with CRMs, tax engines, and analytics tools without forking the core.

Multi-tenant ready

Isolate brands, regions, or customer segments inside a single instance using built-in multi-tenancy with separate catalogues and credentials.

Why run Kill Bill on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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