Deploy Kafbat Kafka UI in one click installation.
Open-source web UI for managing and monitoring Apache Kafka clusters, successor to the popular Provectus kafka-ui project.
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What you can build with Kafbat Kafka UI
Kafbat Kafka UI is a free, open-source web dashboard for operating Apache Kafka clusters. As the community-driven successor to Provectus kafka-ui, it brings a polished interface for inspecting brokers, managing topics, browsing messages, and tracking consumer group lag — all without command-line tools. The multi-cluster support lets you manage every Kafka environment from a single pane of glass.
Self-hosting Kafbat Kafka UI on your own VPS keeps your message data and cluster credentials entirely within your infrastructure. This template bundles a single-node Kafka broker running in KRaft mode (no ZooKeeper required), giving you a production-ready Kafka stack that is ready in one click.
Key features of Kafbat Kafka UI
Topic Management
Create, configure, and delete topics with real-time partition and replication settings without touching the Kafka CLI.
Message Browser
Explore Kafka messages in JSON, plain text, or Avro formats with CEL-based filtering to pinpoint the exact records you need.
Consumer Group Monitoring
Track consumer group offsets, partition assignments, and lag metrics to catch processing bottlenecks before they impact downstream systems.
Multi-Cluster Support
Connect multiple Kafka clusters to a single dashboard and switch between them instantly for centralized visibility across environments.
KRaft Mode Broker
Bundled Kafka broker runs in KRaft mode — no ZooKeeper dependency — simplifying deployment and reducing the operational footprint.
Why run Kafbat Kafka UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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