Deploy Hi.Events in one click installation.
Open-source event management and ticketing platform for conferences, workshops, and meetups.
Choose a VPS plan for Hi.Events
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hi.Events
Hi.Events is a modern, open-source event management and ticketing platform built for organizers who want full control over their events without paying per-ticket fees to commercial platforms. It handles the entire event lifecycle â€” from publishing event pages and selling tickets to checking in attendees and analyzing sales â€” all from a unified dashboard.
Self-hosting Hi.Events on your own VPS keeps attendee data, payment configuration, and event content under your control. Instead of losing a percentage of every ticket to a SaaS provider, you pay a flat VPS cost regardless of how many tickets you sell, and you can customize the platform to match your brand.
Key features of Hi.Events
Customizable Event Pages
Build branded event pages with custom domains, your own logos, and tailored homepage layouts that match your organization.
Stripe Ticket Sales
Sell paid and free tickets with native Stripe integration, promo codes, capacity limits, and tiered pricing rules.
QR Check-in
Validate attendees at the door using QR-coded tickets and a built-in check-in interface designed for staff on mobile devices.
Order Management
Track orders, issue refunds, resend tickets, and export attendee lists for badge printing or post-event follow-ups.
Sales Analytics
Monitor ticket sales, revenue, and attendance trends in real time with built-in dashboards and per-event reporting.
REST API & Webhooks
Integrate Hi.Events with CRMs, mailing lists, or custom workflows through a documented REST API and webhook system.
Why run Hi.Events on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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