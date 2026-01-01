Deploy Hermes WebUI in one-click installation.
Full-stack Hermes deployment that pairs the Hermes AI agent with a fast self-hosted web chat UI.
Choose a VPS plan for Hermes WebUI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hermes WebUI
Hermes WebUI is a lightweight open-source web app that brings the Hermes AI agent â€” a self-improving, always-on agent from Nous Research â€” into your browser with near 1:1 CLI parity. This template bundles the WebUI together with the upstream Hermes Agent gateway so a single deployment gives you both the browser chat surface and the long-running agent that powers it.
Self-hosting Hermes WebUI on your own VPS keeps your conversations, agent memory, skills, and provider API keys on infrastructure you control. You pick the model providers, you keep the sessions, and you reach the agent securely from desktop or mobile without sending data through a third-party SaaS.
Key features of Hermes WebUI
Bundled Agent + WebUI
Ships the upstream Hermes Agent gateway and the WebUI together with a shared state volume so sessions, skills, and memory survive restarts and are reused by both surfaces.
Full CLI Parity
Everything you can do in the Hermes terminal â€” chat, tools, scheduling, memory, skills â€” is reachable from the same web interface.
Three-Panel Workspace Layout
Sessions and navigation on the left, chat in the centre, and a live workspace file browser on the right with inline previews.
Streaming with Tool Cards
Server-sent token streaming, inline tool call cards, Mermaid diagrams, syntax highlighting, and a context-usage ring built into the composer footer.
Mobile-First PWA
Responsive mobile layout with hamburger drawer and touch controls â€” install it to your home screen and drive Hermes from your phone.
Provider-Agnostic Models
Plug in OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or OpenRouter keys at deploy time and switch between models from a dynamic dropdown in the UI.
Why run Hermes WebUI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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