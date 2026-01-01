Hermes WebUI is a lightweight open-source web app that brings the Hermes AI agent â€” a self-improving, always-on agent from Nous Research â€” into your browser with near 1:1 CLI parity. This template bundles the WebUI together with the upstream Hermes Agent gateway so a single deployment gives you both the browser chat surface and the long-running agent that powers it.

Self-hosting Hermes WebUI on your own VPS keeps your conversations, agent memory, skills, and provider API keys on infrastructure you control. You pick the model providers, you keep the sessions, and you reach the agent securely from desktop or mobile without sending data through a third-party SaaS.