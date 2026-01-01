Gogs (Go Git Service) is a self-hosted Git service built for simplicity and minimal resource use. Written in Go, it provides repository management, issue tracking, wiki support, and team organization through a clean web interface, and runs efficiently even on small VPS instances.

Self-hosting Gogs keeps your source code on infrastructure you own, with no per-user fees and no dependency on external hosting platforms. This deployment pairs Gogs with PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and includes SSH port forwarding for standard Git push and pull workflows.