Deploy GitLab in one click installation.
Complete open-source DevOps platform combining Git hosting, CI/CD pipelines, and project management in one application.
Choose a VPS plan for GitLab
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GitLab
GitLab Community Edition is an all-in-one DevOps platform that combines Git repository hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, code review, and container registry in a single self-hosted application. It eliminates the need to integrate multiple separate tools and gives teams a complete software development lifecycle platform under full organizational control.
Self-hosting GitLab removes per-user pricing and keeps source code, CI/CD secrets, and security scan results on infrastructure you own. Note: initial startup takes 3-10 minutes as all internal services initialize â€” 502 errors during this window are normal. Minimum 2 CPU cores and 4 GB RAM recommended for small team deployments.
Key features of GitLab
Built-in CI/CD pipelines
Integrated pipeline runners automate testing, Docker image builds, and deployments without relying on Jenkins or external CI services.
Container registry
Store and manage Docker images directly alongside your code in a built-in private container registry.
Merge request workflows
Code review with inline comments, approval rules, and merge request templates keeps quality gates in place for every change.
Security scanning
Built-in SAST, dependency scanning, and secret detection identify vulnerabilities before code reaches production.
Issue tracking and planning
Boards, milestones, labels, and roadmaps let teams plan and track work in the same platform where code lives.
Why run GitLab on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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