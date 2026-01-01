Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform that gives teams a private code home without the overhead of larger DevOps platforms. It provides repository management, pull requests, issue tracking, code reviews, and SSH access through a clean web interface â€” and runs comfortably on modest server resources.

Self-hosting Gitea on your VPS means your source code and collaboration data stay on infrastructure you control. This deployment pairs Gitea with a MySQL database for reliable data persistence and includes SSH port forwarding so developers can push and pull using standard Git workflows.