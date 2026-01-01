Deploy Gitea in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted Git platform with repositories, issue tracking, and team collaboration tools.
Choose a VPS plan for Gitea
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gitea
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platform that gives teams a private code home without the overhead of larger DevOps platforms. It provides repository management, pull requests, issue tracking, code reviews, and SSH access through a clean web interface â€” and runs comfortably on modest server resources.
Self-hosting Gitea on your VPS means your source code and collaboration data stay on infrastructure you control. This deployment pairs Gitea with a MySQL database for reliable data persistence and includes SSH port forwarding so developers can push and pull using standard Git workflows.
Key features of Gitea
Repository management
Full Git repository hosting with branch protection, merge requests, and code review workflows for teams of any size.
Issue tracking
Built-in issue tracker with labels, milestones, and project boards to organize work alongside your code.
SSH and HTTPS access
Developers can push and pull over SSH or HTTPS using their existing Git tools without any workflow changes.
Webhooks and CI/CD
Webhook support and integrations with popular CI/CD systems enable automated testing and deployment pipelines.
Lightweight footprint
Gitea runs efficiently on small servers, making it practical to deploy on a modest VPS without sacrificing performance.
Why run Gitea on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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