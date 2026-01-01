Gerrit is an open-source, web-based code review system built on top of Git. Every change is submitted as a patch set â€” a versioned unit of review â€” which teammates evaluate through inline comments, vote approvals, and configurable submit rules before it can be merged. Originally created at Google and used by Android, Chromium, and Qt, Gerrit brings structured review discipline to any engineering team.

Self-hosting Gerrit on your own VPS gives you complete control over repositories, access permissions, and code review workflows. With first-user-becomes-admin bootstrap, fine-grained per-project access rules, and a plugin ecosystem of over 100 extensions, it is built for teams that need audit trails and strict code quality gates without relying on third-party platforms.