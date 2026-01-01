Galaxy is an open-source web platform that lets researchers run, share, and reproduce data-intensive biomedical analyses without writing a line of code. Used by thousands of laboratories worldwide, it wraps thousands of command-line tools behind a unified browser interface so scientists can build complex bioinformatics pipelines, track every parameter, and rerun the exact same analysis months later.

Self-hosting Galaxy on your own VPS keeps sensitive sequencing data, patient cohorts, and unpublished workflows entirely under your control, with no per-job fees and no shared-server queue waits. This template ships a single all-in-one container with Galaxy, PostgreSQL, and nginx pre-configured for an instant single-tenant deployment.