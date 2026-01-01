ExpenseOwl is a minimal self-hosted expense tracking application that stores all data in local JSON files with no external database required. It provides a clean dashboard with pie charts and cashflow summaries, a sortable expense table for reviewing entries, and a settings panel for managing categories, currency, and data import/export.

Self-hosting ExpenseOwl on your own VPS means your personal financial records never leave your infrastructure. The lightweight design deploys in seconds with no database service to maintain, making it one of the simplest ways to take full ownership of your personal finance data.