Deploy Drizzle Gateway in one-click installation.
Self-hosted database management studio built on the Drizzle ORM ecosystem with visual query building and multi-database support.
Choose a VPS plan for Drizzle Gateway
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Drizzle Gateway
Drizzle Gateway is an enhanced, self-hosted version of Drizzle Studio that provides developers and database administrators with a comprehensive web-based interface for managing their databases. Built on the Drizzle ORM ecosystem, it delivers advanced query building, real-time schema visualization, and migration management in a single tool accessible from any browser.
The application supports multiple simultaneous database connections, making it a centralized hub for teams working across development, staging, and production environments. Master password protection secures access, while persistent storage keeps all connection configurations and saved queries intact across restarts. Self-hosting ensures sensitive database credentials never leave your infrastructure.
Key features of Drizzle Gateway
Visual query builder
Construct and execute database queries through an intuitive interface with type safety â€” no raw SQL required for common operations.
Schema visualization
See your database structure and relationships in a real-time visual diagram that updates as you make schema changes.
Multi-database connections
Manage connections to multiple databases simultaneously, switching between environments without leaving the interface.
Migration management
Generate, preview, and apply schema migrations directly from the UI, keeping your database evolution organized and auditable.
Master password protection
Secures access to all database connections behind a single master password, keeping credentials safe on your VPS.
Why run Drizzle Gateway on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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