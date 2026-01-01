DOMjudge is a mature open-source automated judge system for running programming contests in the ICPC style. It powers regional and world-final ICPC events, university programming courses, and online competitions, providing a web interface for contestants to submit solutions and for judges and administrators to manage problems, languages, teams, and live scoreboards.

Self-hosting DOMjudge on your own VPS keeps every submission, test case, and judging result on infrastructure you control, with no per-contestant fees and no upload limits imposed by a hosted service. The server is fully functional on its own for configuring contests, problems, and teams, while compiled-language judging is performed by separate sandboxed judgehost workers you can attach later.