Deploy Dawarich in one click installation.
Self-hosted alternative to Google Timeline for tracking and visualizing your complete location history on an interactive map.
Choose a VPS plan for Dawarich
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Dawarich
Dawarich is a self-hosted alternative to Google Timeline that puts your location history under your own control. Import data from Google Maps Timeline exports, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, and other sources to build a rich, searchable record of everywhere you have been.
The platform visualizes your movements as interactive maps with heatmaps, route lines, and fog-of-war overlays. Built-in statistics show countries visited, cities explored, and total distance travelled, while trip tools let you annotate journeys with photos and notes. Family location sharing with individual privacy controls makes it suitable for household use. Self-hosting keeps sensitive location data entirely on your own infrastructure, away from Google and other third parties.
Key features of Dawarich
Multi-source import
Bring in location data from Google Maps Timeline, OwnTracks, Strava, Immich, GPX files, and more to build a complete historical record.
Interactive map views
Explore your history as heatmaps, route lines, and fog-of-war overlays on a fully interactive map with customizable layers.
Travel statistics
See how many countries and cities you have visited, how far you have travelled, and track how many days you have spent in each country.
Photo integration
Connect Immich or Photoprism to overlay geotagged photos on the map and associate memories with specific trips and locations.
Family location sharing
Share your location with family members while keeping individual privacy controls so each person decides what they expose.
Why run Dawarich on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.