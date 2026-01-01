Dataline is a privacy-first, open-source data analysis tool that translates natural language into SQL queries, letting you explore databases without writing a single line of SQL. Connect PostgreSQL, MySQL, Snowflake, SQLite, CSV, or Excel files and ask questions in plain English to get instant results and automatic visualizations.

Unlike cloud analytics platforms, self-hosting Dataline on your own VPS keeps sensitive business data under your full control. There are no usage limits, no per-seat fees, and no vendor lock-in — just an intelligent query interface that works with your preferred LLM API key.