Deploy Databasus in one click installation.
Self-hosted database backup manager for automating and monitoring PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB backups.
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What you can build with Databasus
Databasus is a self-hosted database backup management tool that centralizes automated backups for PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB under a single web interface. It handles the full backup lifecycle — scheduling, execution, compression, retention rotation, and health monitoring — without requiring separate scripts for each database type.
Self-hosting Databasus on your VPS stores backups directly on your own infrastructure, eliminating per-gigabyte cloud storage fees and keeping sensitive data within your control. The web dashboard provides clear visibility into backup success rates, storage usage, and job history, while dedicated VPS resources ensure backup jobs run without impacting production database performance.
Key features of Databasus
Multi-Database Support
Backs up PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB from a unified interface, replacing the need to manage separate backup scripts per database engine.
Automated Scheduling
Configure backup intervals and retention policies so daily, weekly, and monthly backups rotate automatically without manual intervention.
Web-Based Dashboard
Monitor backup health, storage usage, and job history from a centralized interface with alerts for failures requiring attention.
Backup Verification
Runs integrity checks after each backup to confirm the backup is valid and usable before it counts toward your retention policy.
Point-in-Time Restore
Restore databases to a specific backup snapshot, enabling disaster recovery and safe testing of production data in staging environments.
Why run Databasus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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