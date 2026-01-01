Daptin is an open-source backend-as-a-service that turns any data model into a complete REST and GraphQL API, with user authentication, role-based permissions, and state machines built in. Instead of writing endpoint handlers, you define entities and relationships in YAML or JSON, and Daptin generates the full CRUD interface, dashboard, and OpenAPI specification automatically.

Self-hosting Daptin on your own VPS keeps user records, OAuth credentials, and uploaded assets entirely under your control with no per-request fees. The single-binary deployment includes built-in support for SQLite, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, plus rclone-backed storage adapters for cloud-synced file columns and integrated marketplace packages for selectively enabling features.