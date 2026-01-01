Convoy is an open-source cloud-native webhooks gateway built to securely ingest, persist, debug, deliver, and manage millions of webhook events at scale. Designed for engineering teams that send events to customers or receive events from third parties, it solves the operational pain of building reliable webhook infrastructure â€” automatic retries, signature verification, dead-letter handling, and a complete admin dashboard for inspecting every delivery.

Self-hosting Convoy keeps event payloads, customer endpoints, and delivery logs inside your VPS, with no per-event pricing and no third-party visibility into your traffic. PostgreSQL and Redis ship preconfigured so the gateway is ready for production webhook workloads from the first deployment.