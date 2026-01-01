Deploy CloudBeaver in one click installation.
Web-based database management tool built by the DBeaver team, supporting PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and dozens more.
Choose a VPS plan for CloudBeaver
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CloudBeaver
CloudBeaver is a web-based database management application developed by the team behind the popular DBeaver desktop client. It brings professional-grade database administration to any browser, enabling teams to query, visualize, and manage multiple database systems from a single interface without installing desktop software on every machine.
Self-hosting CloudBeaver on your VPS keeps database credentials and query results within your own network. You avoid exposing individual databases to the public internet while giving your team centralized, role-controlled access to the databases they need — from any device, from any location.
Key features of CloudBeaver
Multi-database support
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, MongoDB, Oracle, SQL Server, and many more from one unified interface.
Visual query builder
Build complex queries with a drag-and-drop interface, reducing errors and lowering the barrier for less experienced users.
Role-based access control
Manage user permissions at the connection level so team members only see the databases they are authorized to access.
Advanced SQL editor
Full-featured editor with syntax highlighting, autocomplete, and query history for productive day-to-day database work.
Data visualization
Render query results as charts and graphs directly in the browser without exporting to a separate BI tool.
Why run CloudBeaver on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.