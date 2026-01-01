Chroma is an open-source embedding database purpose-built for AI applications that need to store, index, and query high-dimensional vector embeddings. It integrates natively with LangChain, LlamaIndex, and the OpenAI SDK, making it the fastest way to add semantic search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities to any application without building custom vector infrastructure.

Self-hosting Chroma on your VPS keeps your embeddings, document data, and query patterns under your control, with no per-query pricing and the flexibility to tune resources as your collection scales.