Bytebase is an open-source database DevOps platform that brings software engineering discipline to database change management. Where most teams rely on ad-hoc SQL scripts or informal DBA approvals, Bytebase provides structured review workflows, multi-environment rollout pipelines, and 200+ built-in SQL review rules that mirror how application code is shipped.

It supports over 20 database systems — PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, Redis, ClickHouse, Snowflake, and more — from a single web interface. Self-hosting keeps database credentials and change history entirely within your own infrastructure, with no third-party service ever accessing your schemas or data.