Bar Assistant is a self-hosted web application for cocktail enthusiasts and home bartenders who want to manage their ingredient shelf and discover recipes based on what they actually have on hand. It goes beyond a simple recipe book by intelligently accounting for ingredient substitutes, optional components, and parent-child ingredient relationships — maximizing the number of cocktails you can make from your current inventory without a trip to the store.

This template bundles the Salt Rim web interface, the Bar Assistant API server, Meilisearch for instant full-text search across your recipe collection, and Redis for caching. Self-hosting means your personal recipe notes, custom cocktail creations, and ingredient inventory remain on your own server rather than locked inside a third-party app.