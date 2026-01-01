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Open-source content analysis toolkit that detects and extracts metadata and text from over a thousand file types.

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8 vCPU cores
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400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
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KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
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Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
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Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
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Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
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Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

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Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Tika

Apache Tika is a content detection and analysis framework that exposes a single REST API for extracting text, metadata, and structure from more than one thousand file formats including PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, images, audio, video, and archive files. Instead of integrating dozens of parser libraries per format, applications send raw bytes to Tika Server and receive normalized output.

Self-hosting Tika Server on your own VPS keeps document contents on infrastructure you control — important for confidential contracts, internal records, and regulated data — while removing per-document fees and rate limits charged by hosted extraction APIs. The full image ships with Tesseract OCR and GDAL so scanned PDFs and image files are searchable out of the box.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Tika

Thousand-plus formats

Parse PDF, Office, OpenDocument, EPUB, HTML, RTF, MBOX, images, audio, video, and dozens of archive formats through one consistent REST interface.

Built-in OCR

The full image bundles Tesseract with English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language packs so scanned PDFs and image files yield searchable text without extra services.

REST API server

Endpoints for text extraction, metadata, language detection, and MIME-type identification let any backend integrate document processing with a simple HTTP POST.

Language detection

Identify the language of any extracted text automatically, enabling downstream search indexing, translation, and routing pipelines without bundling extra libraries.

Pipeline ready

Acts as the extraction stage for search platforms, RAG ingestion, e-discovery workflows, and digital-preservation systems that need normalized text from heterogeneous documents.

Why run Apache Tika on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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