Apache Solr is a battle-tested open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene, used by thousands of organizations worldwide. It handles full-text search, faceted browsing, hit highlighting, spatial search, and rich document handling — all through a REST API that works with any language or framework.

Self-hosting Solr on your own VPS gives you complete control over your search infrastructure, data privacy, and performance tuning without per-query fees or vendor lock-in. Whether you need site search, e-commerce product discovery, or enterprise document retrieval, Solr's mature ecosystem and extensible schema make it a proven foundation.