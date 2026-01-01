Up to 70% off for AnythingLLM

Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.

All-in-one AI workspace for chatting with documents, building agents, and deploying RAG-powered chatbots with any LLM provider.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for AnythingLLM

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
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Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with AnythingLLM

AnythingLLM is the most popular open-source all-in-one AI application, with over 59,000 GitHub stars, designed to make document chat, RAG pipelines, and AI agents accessible to everyone without infrastructure expertise. It supports virtually every LLM provider — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and local models — so you can choose the model that best fits your budget, capability requirements, and privacy needs.

Self-hosting AnythingLLM ensures that your documents, embeddings, and conversation history remain entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business data never reaches third-party AI services, and you eliminate per-user SaaS fees while gaining the freedom to swap providers, use local models, or mix and match across different workspaces as your requirements evolve.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of AnythingLLM

Any LLM Provider

Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, LM Studio, or local models without changing your workflow, so you're never locked into a single vendor or pricing model.

Document Chat with RAG

Upload PDFs, Word documents, URLs, and text files to create AI-powered knowledge bases that answer questions grounded in your actual content rather than general training data.

AI Agent Framework

Build agents that can search the web, execute code, and call external APIs through natural language, extending AI capabilities beyond simple question-and-answer interactions.

Multi-User Workspaces

Organize content into separate workspaces with role-based permissions, so teams can collaborate on shared knowledge bases while keeping projects and access controls distinct.

Privacy-First Design

All documents, embeddings, and conversations are stored locally on your server, ensuring sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure regardless of which LLM provider you use.

Why run AnythingLLM on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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