Alexandrie is a self-hosted knowledge base and documentation platform built with Go and Nuxt 4. It provides a rich Markdown editor with KaTeX math expressions, colored callout containers, and a command center for full-text search across all your documents. A five-level per-document permission system lets you keep some notes private, share others with your team, and publish selected pages publicly — all from a single installation.

Self-hosting Alexandrie keeps your documents, notes, and uploaded files on infrastructure you control. The built-in S3-compatible object storage handles file uploads without an external service, and one-click backup and restore lets you safeguard the full knowledge base without manual database exports.