Build your own custom AI tools – no setup, no hassle

With AI already built into Horizons, you can create your own AI tools – to use, to sell, or to share.
Start for free

No credit card required.

Build your own custom AI tools – no setup, no hassle

From fun side projects to useful tools

Build tools for yourself, save on subscriptions, or create something your users will love – and pay for. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.
Text tools

Text tools

Build apps that read, write, and respond. From chatbots that handle customer questions around the clock, to assistants that help users draft cover letters, plan trips, or find the perfect recipe.

Image tools

Create apps that transform and generate visuals. Let users turn photos into illustrations, design custom avatars, visualize room makeovers, or produce product mockups – no design skills needed.

Utility tools

Build smart tools that save your users time. Think AI-powered lead forms, resume reviewers, budget advisors, or workout planners – practical apps that deliver real value, every time.

Fun & viral tools

Build the kind of tools people can't stop sharing. Personality tests, AI tarot readers, celebrity look-alike finders, bedtime story generators – fun to use, even more fun to share.

Everything you need to build AI-powered tools

AI that's already there

No third party account or separate billing – AI is built into Horizons – just open your project and use it.

Build by chatting, not coding

Describe what you want in plain language and Horizons builds it for you. No code, no technical setup – just your idea and a conversation.

Your idea sets the limits, not the tech

Chatbots, personal AI assistants, image generators, writing tools, recommendation engines – whatever you can imagine, Horizons has the AI to power it.

Build it once, earn from it

Share your project as a template and earn a 20% commission every time someone uses it to start their own app and purchases their first Horizons plan.

How it works

01

Open your Horizons project

Log in to Horizons and start a new project – or pick one of our AI-ready templates to get a head start.
02

Create, tweak, and test

Describe what you want your app to do, edit until it's exactly right, and test it live – all without leaving Horizons.
03

Publish and share

When you're ready, hit publish. Your AI-powered tool is live and ready for users – you can track credit usage any time from your dashboard.

Find your template

Pre-made templates

All templates
Home decor store

Home decor store

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Creative agency site

Creative agency site

Logo maker

Logo maker

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Restaurant site

Restaurant site

What users are saying about Hostinger Horizons

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Ready to build your first AI-powered tool?

Start for free

No credit card required.

Custom AI tools creation FAQs

Here are the answers to some of the most common questions we get about building AI-powered tools with Horizons.

How can I build my own AI tools?

Just open your Horizons project and start chatting – describe what you want to build in plain language and Horizons AI will bring it to life. A seamless generative AI integration is already built into your project, so no third-party accounts, no model selection, and no separate billing. You can prompt to customize anything, and manually edit text or update images whenever you like, without spending any credits. When you're ready, hit publish – hosting and domain are already included in your plan.

Learn more in our Horizons Integrated AI overview.

Who can use Horizons to create custom AI tools?

Horizons AI features are built for anyone with an idea – no coding experience needed. Whether you're a small business owner who wants to build custom AI tools instead of paying for third-party solutions, a creator looking to monetize your audience with an AI-powered app, or an expert – like a fitness trainer or nutritionist – who wants to package their knowledge into a tool they can sell to clients, Horizons makes it possible.

If you can describe what you want to build, you can build it. And if you're looking for inspiration or just want a head start, browse our pre-designed templates to find one that fits your idea.

What kind of AI features can I add to my app?

Horizons supports text generation and analysis, as well as image generation and analysis (PNG, WebP, JPEG). You can use these to make your own AI chatbots, personal AI assistants, writing tools, image converters, recommendation engines, and much more.

Is Horizons free to use?

You can get started with Horizons for free. Your plan includes AI credits to start building and experimenting straight away. Once you've used your free credits, you can top up anytime to keep building and to power the AI features inside your published app or website. No surprise charges, no hidden fees – you're always in control of what you spend.

How do AI credits work?

AI credits power two things: building your website or an app (1 message = 1 credit) and the AI features inside your published web project. For AI feature usage within your website or web app, we use fractional credits – meaning your credits go further only when your users interact with your AI tool.

Can I see how many AI credits my app has used?

Yes. Your AI Credit Usage dashboard shows a breakdown of credits used for building and editing, as well as credits consumed by your app's AI features – so you always know exactly where your credits are going.

Do I need coding skills to use Horizons AI tools builder?

Not at all. Horizons is designed for everyone – from non-technical makers to experienced developers. If you can describe what you want to build, Horizons can help you build it.

Can I start building AI tools if I already have a plan purchased earlier?

Yes – if you've previously built a project with AI App Builder or vibe coded a website with Horizons, the integrated AI feature is already included in your plan at no extra cost. Just open an existing project or start a new one, top up your AI credits, and you're ready to go.

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